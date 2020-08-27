Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,577,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 150,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,848 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

HBAN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.41. 5,091,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,405. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

