Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,502 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $74.58. 13,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,184. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $77.45.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

