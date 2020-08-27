Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 50,900 Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 861,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,251. The company has a market capitalization of $589.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.61. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

