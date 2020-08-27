Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.03. 341,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

