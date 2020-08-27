Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 57.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 645,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,129,000 after purchasing an additional 235,405 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 117.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock worth $21,311,952. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,801. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

