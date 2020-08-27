Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

HD stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.01. 37,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,159. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.03 and its 200 day moving average is $235.53. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.