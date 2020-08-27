Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 263,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 936,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,410. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

