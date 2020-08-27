Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 18,763 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,916.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In related news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock worth $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,425. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

