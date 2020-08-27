Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Sells $3,958,806.96 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 122,868 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $3,958,806.96.

Shares of HCAT opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

