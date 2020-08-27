Head-To-Head Review: Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) versus Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiwi and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $635.40 million 1.73 $74.90 million $1.73 10.41 Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 3.61 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Qiwi and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. Given Qiwi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Dividends

Qiwi pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Qiwi pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 12.42% 26.92% 10.33% Cass Information Systems 18.17% 11.23% 1.55%

Volatility and Risk

Qiwi has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cass Information Systems beats Qiwi on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

