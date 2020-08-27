Head to Head Review: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) vs. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71% Cardlytics -18.86% -26.42% -17.67%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Livongo Health and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76 Cardlytics 1 3 2 0 2.17

Livongo Health currently has a consensus price target of $93.53, suggesting a potential downside of 30.82%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $55.17, suggesting a potential downside of 32.32%. Given Livongo Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livongo Health and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million 79.67 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -133.85 Cardlytics $210.43 million 10.57 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -108.68

Cardlytics has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Livongo Health beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

