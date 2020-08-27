HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,658,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,388,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

