Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$27.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$19.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE HDI opened at C$22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.25.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.