Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$27.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$19.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$23.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

TSE HDI opened at C$22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$22.25.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

