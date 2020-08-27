Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

