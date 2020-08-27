Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry over the past six months. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to the company’s sound growth fundamentals. This was reflected in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance, with the top and the bottom lines improving year-on-year. With this, the company delivered its fourth straight earnings beat. Top-line gained from higher sales at the company’s North America segment. Gross margin also depicted solid growth, backed by better product mix and improved absorption of overheads across plants. Going ahead, the company is on track with transformational and rationalization efforts. Moreover the company expects net sales and adjusted EBITDA to rise in the first half of fiscal 2021. For first-quarter fiscal 2021, management predicts net sales to grow in mid-single digit.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAIN. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

