Guggenheim Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $977.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $822.00 to $977.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.93.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $881.80 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $290.02 and a 1 year high of $897.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $760.62 and its 200-day moving average is $523.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.