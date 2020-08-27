Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Sells $943,144.88 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $943,144.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH opened at $95.23 on Thursday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 40,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

