Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s current price.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.90.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 73.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,577,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 667,240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after buying an additional 187,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 257,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

