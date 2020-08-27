Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 18,750 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $776,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,561.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $857,625.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $806,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after acquiring an additional 655,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after acquiring an additional 242,040 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

