GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $63,958,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,587,000 after buying an additional 1,662,872 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 175.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,009,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 13,241,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,691,000 after purchasing an additional 835,287 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

