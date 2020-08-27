Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. Greif also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Greif has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

