Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.38. Greif also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

