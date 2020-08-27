Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Greif has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:GEF opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Greif has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greif from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

