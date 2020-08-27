GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Up 83.9%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) rose 83.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 8,690,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,706% from the average daily volume of 228,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

