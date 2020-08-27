Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

GNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Greencore Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.31).

LON:GNC opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Monday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.40 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.32. The company has a market cap of $558.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.69.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

