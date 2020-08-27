Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNCGY. Barclays upgraded shares of Greencore Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. Greencore Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

