Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies Purchases 5,000 Shares

Gran Colombia Gold Corp (TSE:GCM) Senior Officer Michael Monier Davies purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,916.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$394,850.98.

Shares of TSE:GCM traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.80. The company had a trading volume of 697,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. The stock has a market cap of $463.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Gran Colombia Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.10.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$106.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp will post 1.4900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.90 target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.