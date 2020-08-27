Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Director Katharine Weymouth Sells 1,100 Shares

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total value of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GHC opened at $417.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.02 and its 200-day moving average is $389.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.94. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $719.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 188.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Graham by 275.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

