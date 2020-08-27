GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a market cap of $98.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. GR Engineering Services has a 1 year low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.76.

Get GR Engineering Services alerts:

About GR Engineering Services

GR Engineering Services Limited operates as an engineering, consulting, and contracting company that provides engineering design and construction services to the mining and mineral processing industries in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Mineral Processing, and Oil and Gas segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GR Engineering Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GR Engineering Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.