GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Ltd (ASX:GNG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from GR Engineering Services’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a market cap of $98.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. GR Engineering Services has a 1 year low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.76.
About GR Engineering Services
