Goldman Sachs Group Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $96.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Get Peloton alerts:

Peloton stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Peloton in the first quarter worth $418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Peloton in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Peloton by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.