Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Given News Impact Score of 1.80

News headlines about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a media sentiment score of 1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GSBD opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $636.25 million, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.