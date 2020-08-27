Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUMN. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

