Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 239,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 11.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.