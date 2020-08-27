GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.86

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.86 and last traded at $208.86, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.05.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.