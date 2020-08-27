Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Globe Life reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $953,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,869,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,050 shares of company stock worth $2,627,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Globe Life by 1,151.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Globe Life by 26.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Globe Life by 83.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

GL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.16. 348,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

