Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) Plans €0.19 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GWI stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 2,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.63.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile
Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.