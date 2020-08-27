Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) Plans €0.19 Dividend

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GWI stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.45 ($0.07). 2,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a one year low of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

