Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. 2,740,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,481,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Specifically, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Geron from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Geron from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 23,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Geron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Geron by 23.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 16.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

