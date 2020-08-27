GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,353 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $20,849.73.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,066 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $19,668.32.

Shares of GNMK traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 74,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,543. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

