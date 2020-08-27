GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek Sells 1,515 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CFO John Frederick Ek sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $21,422.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,568.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Frederick Ek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, John Frederick Ek sold 2,591 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $40,419.60.

On Friday, August 14th, John Frederick Ek sold 5,070 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $80,967.90.

On Tuesday, August 18th, John Frederick Ek sold 33,377 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $533,364.46.

On Thursday, May 28th, John Frederick Ek sold 1,460 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $13,899.20.

Shares of GNMK traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 84,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,543. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. Equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

