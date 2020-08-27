Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith Sells 13,625 Shares of Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:IT opened at $131.51 on Thursday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

