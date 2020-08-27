Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

GTX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.46. Garrett Motion has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

