GAN (NYSE:GAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GAN (NYSE:GAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GAN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GAN in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GAN opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. GAN’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

