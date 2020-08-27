GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG stock opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 1.12.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.