FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Univest Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Univest Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Univest Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $477.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

