FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

FVCB stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

