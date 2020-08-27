FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,159.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 15% against the dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc and IDEX. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $13,528.75 and $7,159.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00082941 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00277930 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040386 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000349 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008283 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.