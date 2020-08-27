Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.12. 723,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 737,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

