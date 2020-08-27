Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

