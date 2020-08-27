Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FELE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $643,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

