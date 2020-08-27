Frank J. Fertitta III Acquires 290,000 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

RRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.